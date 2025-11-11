Harris Teeter to open new East Arlington store in Atlantic North shopping center

Harris Teeter is set to open a new store in Jacksonville near the intersection of Atlantic and Kernan boulevards in the Atlantic North shopping center.

The company announced Monday that construction is set to being in Spring 2026. An opening date has not been announced.

The new Harris Teeter location will span 61,000 square feet and is expected to create between 100 to 200 retail jobs in the Jacksonville area, a company news release states.

The Atlantic North center, owned by Sleiman properties, has featured multiple openings over the last several years, including Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, Another Broken Egg Cafe, Fancy Sushi, and most notably Cinemark theater.

The new Harris Teeter will feature a full-service wine and beer bar, a Starbucks, and pick-up shopping, the news release states. The store will also have an expanded produce and meat/seafood department, a full-service floral department, and an expanded deli and bakery department, which includes fresh pizza, Murray’s Cheese island, an Asian hot bar, convenient meal solutions, and a fresh cakes and bread program, the company said.

Plans for the grocer also includes a fuel center and pharmacy.

Harris Teeter, a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., is headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina and operates more than 250 stores and 85 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.