Hart Bridge lane closures for crash with injuries, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert that both directions of the Hart Bridge are closed because of a reported crash with injuries.

Action News Jax is following this story and when more details are released we will let you know.

If you are headed over the bridge be prepared for delays and/or detours.

This is a developing story.

