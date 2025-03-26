Local

Jacksonville bridges back open after closing due to multiple crashes, icy conditions

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 11:36 a.m.: The Hart Bridge is back open.

UDATE 10:58 a.m.: The Mathews Bridge has reopened.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: The Main Street and Bridge has reopened per JSO, traffic appears to be flowing normally.

The Hart, Mathews, and Main Street bridges are closed due to icy conditions. The City of Jacksonville announced the closures on social media at about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.

