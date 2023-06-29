Have you been out to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens for IllumiNights yet?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Every Friday night from 6 to 10 p.m., the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will host a “summer spectacle” featuring illuminated scenes that lead you throughout the park.

On your way through you can see performers, laser shows, live music, and your favorite animals.

IllumiNights runs now through August 11. For tickets and more information, click here.

