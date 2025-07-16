UPDATE: 76-year-old woman missing in Clay County found safe

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — UPDATE 3:21 p.m. - Ms. Ladson has been found safe, per CCSO.

ORIGINIAL STORY - Authorities in Clay County are searching for Ms. Carol Ladson, a 76-year-old woman who disappeared Wednesday morning in the Greenwood subdivision near Knight Boxx Road and Old Jennings Road.

Ms. Ladson is described as a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 98 pounds, with dyed red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at approximately 9:15 a.m. wearing red shoes with stripes.

Law enforcement has a significant presence in the area as they search for Ms. Ladson. Residents are urged to keep an eye out for her and report any sightings immediately.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Anyone who sees Ms. Ladson is asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 264-6512 or call 911 to ensure she receives the necessary services and is safely returned to her family.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.