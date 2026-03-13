Man missing on Jacksonville’s Westside has been found

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 2:24 p.m. - Mr. Radford has been located, per JSO. His condition was not disclosed.

ORIGINAL STORY - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

70-year-old Johnny Radford was last seen on Thursday around 1 p.m. on Hyde Park Road near San Juan Avenue.

JSO was told Mr. Radford has dementia, hearing loss and other health issues.

He is 5′9″ and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and a black sweater.

If you see him, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

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