‘He was so happy’: Volunteers create handcrafted costumes for six local kids in wheelchairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six local kids in wheelchairs saw their hand-crafted Halloween costumes for the first time.

Including two-year-old Donnie Witte, who wanted to be a Blue Angel.

“I’m a pilot!” said Donnie.

Life hasn’t always been easy for Donnie. He was born with Spina Bifida, a condition caused when the spine and spinal cord do not form properly.

“He can’t walk, he can’t bear weight on his leg,” said Caroline Witte, Donnie’s Mom.

Donnie may not be able to walk, but with this plane, he’s able to fly.

The Center for Independent Living Jacksonville, RS&H, an architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Town Center, and other volunteers teamed up to create Halloween costumes for 6 kids in wheelchairs, including Donnie’s Blue Angels plane.

“The joy on his face when he got the costume. He was so happy!” said Caroline Witte.

It’s a moment that Caroline says she’ll be forever grateful for.

“You can just tell he just felt so special and included,” said Caroline. “It was just a wonderful feeling as a mom to see that joy when life is not always easy.”

