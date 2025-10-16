‘He will die in a cage’: Putnam County sexual predator sentenced to life in prison

PALATKA, Fla. — Lawrence Lacourse, a registered sexual predator from Interlachen, was sentenced to two life terms on Wednesday after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a child under 12.

Lacourse, 69, was convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child from 2015 to 2019. He threatened the child to remain silent by saying he would post nude photos on social media if they spoke out.

“This is exactly why we will continue to make Putnam County a less than hospitable place for sexual offenders and predators,” said Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach. “We must protect our children and we are not a place where predators and offenders can go and hide.”

The case against Lacourse was brought to light when the child disclosed the abuse to a friend, who then reported it to the sheriff’s office.

Lacourse faced multiple charges, including sexual battery of a child less than 12 years of age and lewd and lascivious molestation.

The jury took only 26 minutes to deliberate before delivering a guilty verdict.

Lacourse’s previous conviction for child sexual abuse in Collier County in 1995 marked him as a registered sexual predator. Despite the severity of his crimes, the death penalty was not an option due to the timing of the offenses relative to changes in state statutes.

Sheriff DeLoach said, “He will die in a cage, which is what he deserves.”

