Headed to the Shrimp Fest parade? What you need to know about road closures, heavy traffic

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival kicks off Thursday night in Fernandina Beach!

The fun starts with the annual parade at 6 p.m.

But with any special event, typically comes road closures and heavier traffic.

Action News Jax Traffic Anchor Bethany Reese has the details on what roads to avoid.

Closures will begin around 4 p.m.

South 8th Street will be closed from Ash Street to Centre Street for the parade.

Centre Street will be completely closed.

Central Park closes at 4 p.m. The streets around the park will close, including:

South 13th Street from Atlantic Avenue to Beech Street.

South 11th Street from Atlantic Avenue to Beech Street.

Beech Street between South 13th Street and South 11th Street.

Atlantic Avenue between South 8th Street and South 13th Street.

Expect really heavy traffic on South 8th Street and South 14th Street as a lot of people will be navigating around the closed area.

Roads are expected to reopen between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

