Health and wellness check-ups for your children heading back to school this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In anticipation of the new school year, the Florida Department of Health in Duval County will be offering wellness check-ups and immunization services.

Every Wednesday through Sept. 27, 2023, at its Center for Women and Children at the Central Health Plaza and the South Jacksonville Family Health Center, the Department of Health will offer vaccinations for the new school year.

According to the Department of Health, services are available by appointment only.

For parents or guardians interested in immunization services, please call 904-253-1130 to schedule and appointment. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

