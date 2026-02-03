‘Heart goes out to them’: Neighbors find out woman killed in Westside mobile home fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What was supposed to be a relaxing Tuesday morning for David Kuschka turned into a frightening scene just outside his window.

“I was woken up last night by my wife, and I looked out the window, I saw the plumes of smoke,” said Kuschka.

JFRD says they responded to the fire at 5:49 a.m. Tuesday morning in a mobile home in the Three Seasons mobile home community on the Westside.

The fire was put out just after 6:20 in the morning, and roughly 20 minutes later, they found a woman dead inside.

“I feel bad for what happened,” Kuschka said.

JFRD says the fire started inside the house. They note there was a hoarding situation inside the home, which made it more challenging to put the fire out. David says he’s lived near the woman for years but didn’t know her very well. However, he hates that this happened to her.

“My heart goes out to them,” Kuschka said.

The State fire marshal is leading the investigation. Right now, they are still trying to determine what exactly caused the fire. We asked if there was any indication that this fire was set intentionally. JFRD said it does not appear so at this time.

JFRD did say that this is the first death from a fire in Duval County in 2026.

