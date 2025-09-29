Heavy JSO presence in Murray Hill, active crime scene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An active police scene is unfolding in Murray Hill at the intersection of Post Street and Shearer Avenue Monday morning.

The scene became active late Sunday night, with multiple crime scene vans, JSO patrol cars, and numerous yellow evidence markers present on the ground.

A neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, reported hearing law enforcement instructing someone to “get down” around 2 a.m.

Action News Jax was on the scene Friday night after 9 p.m. and spoke with a witness who claimed to have heard four gunshots. Officers were also heard announcing a search warrant for a house over the intercom. Social media reports have mentioned an alleged gunfight near Post and McDuff streets, though this has not been confirmed.

The area remained completely taped off after 5 a.m. Monday with crime scene tape, indicating an ongoing investigation.

