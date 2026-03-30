Heavy police presence, investigation at Folkston pawn shop

FOLKSTON, Ga. — A local business drew a heavy police presence and cordoned off a section of the city for several hours on Sunday.

Officers from the Folkston Police Department spent much of the day stationed outside Jimmy’s Pawn Shop, located near U.S. Highway 1.

Neighbors in the area say police arrived around 10:00 a.m., swarming the area with multiple patrol units and emergency response vehicles. Later, they saw the coroner’s vehicle.

Investigators were seen searching two vehicles, a silver Toyota truck and a silver Jeep, parked near the shop.

While official details remain scarce, witnesses and community members provided a social media post suggesting shots were fired and a homicide had occurred; the Folkston Police Department and Charlton County Sheriff’s Office have not yet confirmed these details. Officers on the scene declined to comment on the nature of the investigation.

Crime scene tape was finally removed at approximately 5 pm.

We will continue to provide updates as more information is released by officials.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.