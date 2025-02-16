Heavy police presence in Murray Hill neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is on the scene of an active police scene in the Murray Hill neighborhood.

Multiple Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vehicles can be seen in the area of Post Street and McDuff Avenue.

Viewers first reported the activity to us just after 10 p.m, when possible gunshots were heard nearby.

Action News Jax is speaking to people at the scene and has reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for confirmation and more details on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates online and live on Action News Jax This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘You have to keep going’: Bus passenger recalls crash that sent 8 people to the hospital Saturday

Read: Woman arrested after admitting to shooting, killing boyfriend Saturday morning: JSO

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.