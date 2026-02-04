BREAKING: Heavy smoke from wildfires closes roads, school, bus route delays in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Robert H. Jenkins Jr. Elementary is closed Wednesday due to heavy smoke from wildfires. Ochwilla Elementary and Melrose Elementary are only parent drop off Wednesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bus routes on the west end of the county cannot run Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Road Closures

The thick smoke near State Road 20 and Keuka Road has lead authorities to close a section of the roadway early Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The Florida Highway Patrol shut down State Road 20 from CR 315 to Lake Galilee (Johnson) around 6:30 a.m. due to near-zero visibility.

County Road 315 is also closed south to County Road 310, affecting Jenkins Elementary and some school bus routes.

Officials are asking parents not to leave children at bus stops, as some buses will be delayed or unable to run.

All absences tied to the closures will be excused, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Drivers should also watch for low visibility along State Road 100 near County Road 315.

Authorities say conditions may change quickly as the smoke shifts and are working to provide updates.

