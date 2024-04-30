Road improvements to begin at intersection of Heckscher Drive and I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers in North Jacksonville can expect construction at the intersection of Heckscher Drive and I-295 soon.

Construction on an intersection improvement project is supposed to start in late April, according to a Florida Department of Transportation news release.

Among other things, FDOT said the project will add a westbound dedicated turn lane to I-295 North beginning at New Berlin Road and signal upgrades on the I-295 North on-ramp to help traffic flow.

Lane closures will happen between midnight and 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and midnight.

J.B. Coxwell Contracting, Inc. should complete the $4.4 million project by late 2024.

