Helping Jax Youth holiday assistance applications open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Helping Jacksonville Youth has opened its holiday assistance registration. It closes on Dec. 1.

The assistance program will help children get toys this holiday season.

Applications are being accepted for kids six months to 14 years old.

You have to be a legal guardian or parent to apply.

You can learn more and apply here.

