Here are the Jaguars biggest needs heading into NFL Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NFL Free Agency. As it sits, the Jaguars are 30th in Cap Space at $16 million over, according to Spotrac. So, there’s some work to be done for the Jaguars to open up some room, whether it comes in the form of restructures, cap casualties, or extensions, we don’t yet know.

What we do know is where the Jaguars’ biggest needs are on the roster, so let’s get into it. Here are the Jaguars’ biggest needs heading into the 2026 Free Agency period.

Defensive Tackle

I think everyone likely saw this position on the list and rightfully so. The Jaguars defensive interior has struggled for years now, and while arik Armstead showed promise during the first half of the 2025 season, it just isn’t enough.

The Jaguars’ defensive tackles ranked 23rd in Pressure % and 24th in Pass-Rush Win %, much of that coming in the early parts of the season. Really, it was just Armstead too as the rest of the interior offered little production as pass-rushers. Following Armstead’s injury, the Jaguars DTs totaled just 12 pressures and zero sacks across the last five weeks.

It isn’t as though Armstead is getting any younger either. The 33-year old DT enters 2026 with a pretty sizable $19 million cap hit and DaVon Hamilton isn’t too far behind at $12.5 million. That’s a lot of money to be the biggest need on the roster.

Cornerback

As it stands, the Jaguars are set to lose both of their starting boundary corners from the 2025 NFL season. As a whole, it’s even worse as the Jaguars will return just 49% of their defensive snaps from last season at the position. It appears that Travis Hunter will slide into a starting outside role, however, it’s currently unknown who will man the spot across from him.

Last season, Montaric Brown led all NFL cornerbacks in zone coverage with a league-leading 45.8 NFL rating, according to Pro Football Focus. For a team that runs as much zone and match-style schemes as the Jaguars, it’s tough to let that kind of production out the door. This past season really was a breakout year for Brown.

Is it possible the Jaguars elect to start Jarrian Jones or Jourdan Lewis outside? Sure. But, I’m not sure that’s the answer. Even if it is, the cornerback position remains a need as the Jaguars’ depth still needs some help, losing Greg Newsome II and Brown to Free Agency.

Edge Rusher

We’ve knocked off one defensive line position, now let’s do the other. Admittedly, this is less of a need than defensive tackle as the Jaguars two starters are locked up for the 2026 season, but the depth behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker is spotty at best.

Both depth pieces, Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah, signed last offseason are set to hit Free Agency. That said, there isn’t too much of a whole production being lost. Both players struggled mightily last season, ranking 113th and 121st in Pass-Rush Win % among the top-121 edge-rushers, according to Pro Football Focus. As it stands, the Jaguars’ depth at the position is just two undrafted free agents from last year’s class.

This is a terrific free agency class when it comes to edge-rushers and I expect the Jaguars to add one of the second tier of guys. There’s even a couple of familiar faces in this free agent class as two former Jaguars’ first round picks are set to hit the market in K’Lavon Chaisson and Dante Fowler Jr.

The Jaguars simply have to add to a position group that ranked 17th in Pressure % and 18th in Pass-Rush Win % when so much of that unit is already headed out the door.

