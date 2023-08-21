Here is a list of Wawa locations set to open in the Jacksonville area in 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wawa, a Philadelphia-based gas station chain famous for its hoagies, is continuing its growth in the Jacksonville area.

Seven new locations are set to open in Northeast Florida in 2023, according to Wawa’s website.

Action News Jax told you when the first two Wawa locations in the area opened in December 2017, when stores on Wilson Boulevard in Jacksonville and Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park opened on the same day.

Currently, Wawa has 17 locations across Clay, Duval, and St. Johns counties.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Here are the locations set to open in summer:

8742 Baymeadows Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32256

3561 Spring Park Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32207

Here are the stores scheduled to open in the fall:

2500 US 1 S., St. Augustine, FL 32086

54 Cypress Edge Dr., St. Johns, FL 32259

Wawa opened its first Florida location in 2012 and has more than 250 stores in the Sunshine State.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.