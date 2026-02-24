Here’s how much revenue Fernandina Beach generated in its first week of paid parking

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Paid parking in Fernandina Beach went live on Feb. 2 and officials announced Monday how much revenue has been generated during the first week.

Gross revenue through the first week was $100,963, according to an email from Fernandina Beach Deputy City Manager Jeremiah Glisson.

“We are still in the 30-day grace period for this program, and no citations have been issued,” Glisson’s email stated. “Enforcement begins on March 16th.”

Hourly paid parking (visitors) netted $21,533, generated through hourly paid parking, the city said. Permitted paid parking netted $79,460, generated through annual permits.

Expenses include $26,964 per month for parking management services and the fees associated with each transaction, Glisson said.

The city has issued 5,016 permits to city resident, according to Glisson.

Drivers are required to pay to park downtown from Ash Street to Alachua Street and Front Street to 8th Street, as well as designated surface parking lots throughout the downtown area.

The parking fee is $2 per hour, with the first 20 minutes free to allow for quick stops.

City residents are eligible for a free annual parking permit with registration. Each household may receive up to two free permits, while residents who live within the paid parking area may register two vehicles per household to park free 24/7.

For non-city residents, annual vehicle permits will be available for $124 per year.

