Here’s how to protect plants before the weather turns cold in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As a cold snap makes its way to the Jacksonville area on Monday night, local gardeners and homeowners are racing to protect their plants from plunging temperatures.

Experts warn that many tropical and house plants could die if not taken care of properly in the next few days because of the cold weather.

“It’s two or three days—very, very cold. It is dangerous for the perennial plants,” Bernardo Lopez of Liberty Landscape Supply said.

Staff at Liberty Landscape Supply spent the day preparing for the freeze. They said proactive care is essential before the frost sets in, and advise to have plants well watered hours before the temperatures drop.

“Make sure the root ball is wet and the foliage is wet,” Garron Hemrick of Liberty Landscape Supply said. “That will protect them. It will be kind of like a blanket and protect them from the cold.”

When it comes to physical covers, professionals warn that the material used can be just as important as the coverage itself. While burlap, cardboard, and light bedsheets are highly recommended, experts say plastic should be avoided at all costs.

Plastic covers can trap moisture against the plant and cause significant damage once the sun comes out and temperatures begin to rise. Heavy blankets are also discouraged, as they can crush fragile stems and restrict necessary air circulation.

They say Peace lilies and hibiscuses should be moved inside if possible, while hardy shrubs like hydrangeas and azaleas are expected to weather the dip without extra assistance.

If your plants do fall victim to the freeze, Hemrick said not to lose hope, but to be prepared for some maintenance.

“Once a plant turns brown, it’s not going to turn green again; you need to trim the brown off,” Hemrick said, adding that while foliage may die back, the plant can often be saved with proper pruning once the weather warms.

