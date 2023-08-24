Here’s how teachers can get free admission to SeaWorld Orlando for a year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Registration is now open for SeaWorld’s 2024 Free Teacher Card.

The card allows Florida teachers to get unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando through Sept. 5, 2024, barring some restrictions and blackout dates.

To register, teachers must login with their teacher ID to see if they are eligible for the Teacher Card.

New this year, theme park officials said Florida Teacher Cardholders can add Aquatica Orlando to their Teacher Card for $45. This will get them unlimited access to Aquatica through Sept. 5, 2024.

You can click here to sign up.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.