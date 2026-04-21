Here’s how wildfires can influence their own weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wildfires definitely influence their own weather, especially if they get big enough and hot enough.

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said a wildfire heats the air at the surface, and that warm air will rise, creating an updraft.

Cooler air then rushes in and that can create erratic fire behavior in terms of the winds pushing the flames in different directions.

Wildfires cause a plume of hot air and smoke to rise, and cool, dense air rushes in, creating changing surface winds. As the air rises, it cools, allowing pyro cumulonimbus clouds to form.

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It looks essentially like a thunderstorm being created by a wildfire. In an unstable atmosphere, a thunderstorm can develop and actually produce rain.

When the rain evaporates and cools, it can produce a downburst of wind, enhancing the wind around the wildfire as well. In some cases, lightning may spark new fires.

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