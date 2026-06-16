Here’s how you can win the wig Trevor Lawrence wore in that hair-larious prank video

Remember that prank last month when Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars tried to trick everyone into thinking QB 1 cut his mane attraction?

Many fans wigged out until it was revealed that Lawrence was just sporting a wig in the team’s schedule release video.

The Jaguars announced Monday that the wig Lawrence was sporting in the gag is now up for grabs in a “Win the Wig” contest.

Whoever wins this thing will certainly be a big wig among their friends.

For a chance to win click here

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