Where to get sandbags in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia for Tropical Storm Idalia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia counties are starting to release information about sandbag availability as Idalia moves toward Florida.

Here is the information we have received from the following local counties:

Bradford County

Currently, Self-Serve Sandbag Sites are open at BCFR Station 40 (21412 NW State Road 16, Heilbronn Springs) and BCFR Station 90 (13641 SW County Road 227, Sampson City). Pre-filled sandbags are currently being put together and an announcement will be made when they are ready for distribution.

Clay County

Sandbag locations will be open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning as weather permits.

Fleming Island - 4387 Lakeshore Drive

Green Cove Springs - 25 Roderigo Avenue

Keystone Heights - City Hall for bags at 555 South Lawrence Boulevard and Keystone Heights Cemetery for sand on State Road 100

Orange Park - 1086 Fromhart Street

Sandbags are limited to 10 per resident. Bags are first come, first served and have a limited supply. The county will refill the sites as needed. You will have to fill up your own bags.

Shovels are not provided. Residents should bring their own to fill their bags.

We will continue to offer bags until they are gone or if it becomes unsafe for our employees to be in the conditions.

Nassau County

Residents in flood-prone areas should take appropriate precautions. Sandbags are available at two locations:

Yulee Road Department: 86200 Gene Lasserre Boulevard, Yulee, FL 32097

Hilliard Road Department: 37356 Pea Farm Road, Hilliard, FL 32046

Both sites will close at 7:00 p.m. Monday. On Tuesday, the sites will operate from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. The bags are pre-filled and ready for pickup. Public Works personnel will be onsite to assist residents. Residents will be required to show proof of residency.

Putnam County

Sandbag sites will be opening Monday at 2:30 pm at the following locations:

Huntington Landfill, 1551 County Rd 308, Crescent City

East Palatka Community Park, 223 Putnam County Blvd, East Palatka

Chesser Pit, 145 West Washington, Hawthorne

Welaka Water Plant, 51 Sportsmans Dr, Welaka

Riverside Fire Station 19, 101 Gail Dr, Satsuma

Palatka Fire Department, 1101 St Johns Ave, Palatka

Bardin Fire Department, 107 Johns Rd, Palatka

You will need to bring a shovel.

St. Johns County

St. Johns County is providing free sandbags starting at 12 p.m. Monday, at six locations throughout the county in preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia. The sand and bags are provided free of charge. The public must provide their own transportation and shovels and will be responsible for filling their own bags. There is a maximum allocation of 20 bags per person. The sand and bags will be available Monday, and beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, until weather permits at these locations:

Windswept Acres Park – 5335 SR A1A S.

Solomon Calhoun Community Center – 1300 Duval St.

Hastings Community Center – 6195 S. Main St., behind the building

Mills Field – 1805 Race Track Road, in the overflow parking area

Palm Valley – Under the Palm Valley Bridge, on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway

North Beach Park – 3721 Coastal Highway, at the walkover

Starting Tuesday at 8 a.m., the City of St. Augustine will provide free sandbags until 5 p.m. or until the supply is depleted at Francis Field, located at 25 West Castillo Drive.

The sand and the bags are free of charge and there is a limit of 20 bags per person. Members of the public must provide their own transportation and shovels and are responsible for filling their own bags.

Vehicles should enter Francis Field from the west off Riberia St. and follow directions. The service will continue until the supply is depleted or the weather deteriorates until it is unsafe to do so.

For additional information, please call the General Services Department at 904-825-1010. St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center Information Hotline is open at 904-824-5550.

Camden County

Sand and a limited number of sandbags are available for Camden County residents. You must visit the Public Works Department, during regular business hours, to retrieve sandbags. All locations are self-service and you need to bring your own shovel. More details online: https://bit.ly/45HGJJz.

Sand locations:

Kingsland: 132 Royal Parkway (sand only)

St. Marys: 819 Point Peter Road

Woodbine:

1144 Godley Avenue (Camden County)

1714 Bedell Avenue (City of Woodbine)

Glynn County

Sand is available at Ballard Park, self-service only. We do not have bags, just the sand. It is available on a first come first serve basis.

The City of Brunswick is holding a Sandbag Filling Event on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Glynn County Stadium, 5 Community Action Drive, Brunswick GA 31520.

Must provide proof of residence within the City of Brunswick limits.

Bags will be available until they run out, or you can bring your own for filling. Volunteers will be available to assist.

