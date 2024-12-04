High number of speeding violations in 4 Jacksonville school zones

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of possible speeding violations are occurring across Duval County’s school zones.

A recent study conducted by Verra Mobility recorded nearly 10,000 speeding violations across 11 school zones in a three-day period, in late November. It’s raising concerns about the safety of local kids.

The study, conducted over a three-day period, calculated the number of vehicles traveling 11 miles per hour or more over the speed limit in school zones, during enforceable hours. Eleven of Jacksonville’s 205 schools were included – with a total of 9,832 potential speeding violations observed.

Ford Elementary School had the highest number of speeding violations with more than 3,000 possible violations. More than 1,000 vehicles were clocked speeding through New Berlin Elementary School’s school zone area. Chimney Lakes Elementary captured more than 1,000 speeding vehicles as well. Payne Elementary School showed nearly 800 potential speeding violations.

We reached out to the Duval County School District for comment on the findings and asked about possible solutions. We have not heard back.

