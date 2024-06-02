High school dean in Ocala accused of sexual misconduct with students

Ocala, Fla. — A dean at Vanguard High School in Ocala is under arrest, accused of having inappropriate sexual relationships with students over several years.

Gregory Ramputi, 42, was arrested on May 31 after Ocala detectives said a student came forward.

The high school senior reportedly told a school resource officer that Ramputi had inappropriate sexual contact with her and other students on several occasions.

Four other students then came forward with similar claims.

The students said Ramputi groped them and asked them to show their breasts.

Police said there was one case where Ramputi viewed nude photos of a student.

Ramputi now faces the following charges:

Five counts of offenses against students by authority figure

Five counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors

Three counts of traveling to meet a minor

Two counts of indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching of certain minors

One count of possession of child pornography

He resigned from his position at the school on May 21.

In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department said, “This is an alarming reminder that even some people in positions of power and trust can be corruptible, and it serves as a strong motivator to remain vigilant and ensure that those with such authority are held accountable for their actions. Making sure students are kept safe is our top priority and we have zero tolerance for this gross misconduct. We commend the students who had the courage to come forward to report this behavior. We ask if anyone else has experienced similar behavior from Mr. Ramputi, please let law enforcement know immediately.”

