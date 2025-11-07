High School Football playoff field finalized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Playoff brackets are all set for High School Football, with nearly two dozen local teams hearing their name called by the FHSAA on Thursday afternoon. The postseason for the majority of our Northeast Florida teams begins next Friday night with all the local matchups listed below.

Headlining the list is an all-local clash between Oakleaf and Nease in a rematch of last year’s playoff upset won by the Knights. Other local vs. local showdowns include Baker County at Raines, Providence at Trinity Christian, and Impact Christian at Episcopal.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

In addition to the traditional brackets, eight local squads were selected for the Florida Invitational Tournament, also starting next week on Thursday night.

GHSA playoff matchups were set last week at the conclusion of regular season play, with four local teams in Southeast Georgia set to compete, and Brunswick the only of those four to play at home in the opening round.

Action Sports Jax will break down the playoff field on a special edition of the Farah Friday Night Zone Blitz, Friday at 8 p.m., in addition to some live look-ins at SSAA Postseason action at West Nassau and Fernandina Beach. Watch that live on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 network, including here at ActionSportsJax.com.

7A - Region 1

(8) Creekside at (1) DeLand

6A - Region 1

(7) Crestview at (2) Mandarin

(5) Oakleaf at (4) Nease

5A - Region 1

(8) Niceville at (1) Ponte Vedra

(5) Milton at (4) Beachside

(7) Middleburg at (2) Mainland

4A - Region 1

(8) Arnold at (1) St. Augustine

(6) Rickards at (3) Columbia

(5) Pine Forest at (4) Ed White

3A - Region 1

(8) Baker County at (1) Raines

(6) Wakulla at (3) Bishop Kenny

(5) West Florida at (4) Yulee

2A - Region 1

(8) Walton at (1) Bolles

(5) Baldwin at (4) Florida High

2A - Region 2

(8) Avon Park at (1) Bradford

1A - Region 1

(8) Ocala Trinity Catholic at (1) University Christian

(7) Providence at (2) Trinity Christian

(5) Impact Christian at (4) Episcopal

(6) NFEI at (3) Maclay

GHSA - AAAAA

Winder-Barrow at Brunswick

Glynn Academy at Jackson County

GHSA - AAAA

Ware County at Flowery Branch

GHSA - A Division II

Charlton County at Macon County

F.I.T. - Rural

(1) Fort White - BYE

(6) Union County - BYE

F.I.T. - 4A-7A

(8) Land O Lakes at (1) Fletcher

(6) Bartram Trail at (3) Matanzas

(7) First Coast at (2) Tate

F.I.T. - 1A-3A

(5) Jackson at (4) Week Wachee

(6) Wolfson at (3) Palatka

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:

Read:

Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]