Man found stabbed in Sandalwood area dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigators were on the scene Monday morning of a fatal stabbing on Atlantic Boulevard. They were called to the 11000 block at 2 a.m. for reports of a person being stabbed, a JSO news release states.

Officers arrived and found a man in his 50’s suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound to his abdominal area, the news release states.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Patrol officers followed the trail of blood from the 11000 block of Atlantic Boulevard to the 12000 block of Atlantic Boulevard, the news release states. “Evidence found ... indicates that the primary incident occurred there,” the news release states.

No arrests have been announced and police have not yet identified the victim.

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