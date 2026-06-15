Historic Amelia Island tree damaged in storm

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Kate’s Tree, an ancient, majestic live oak tree believed to be more than 200 years old, was damaged in a recent storm, the city of Fernandina Beach announced Sunday.

Kate’s Tree, located on Ash Street, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. Legend states that Kate Bailey, who lived nearby, protected the tree from city workers with a shotgun when it was scheduled for removal to pave Ash Street.

“We are sad to report that Kate’s tree, located in the middle of Ash St, was damaged in a recent storm,” a the city posted on social media. “City staff removed the fallen limb today and cleared the road for travel. Efforts will continue to protect the health and longevity of this heritage tree.”

The Bailey House, an elegant Victorian home where Bailey resided, stands adjoining Ash Street. This house was also added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.

Today, the Bailey House is a favorite subject of artists and it is not unusual to find groups of watercolorists attempting to capture its classic lines.

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