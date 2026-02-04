High-tech is helping Jacksonville Beach police, and more technology planned

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The cameras are part of the city’s Public Safety Technology Enhancement Program, an initiative aimed at utilizing technology to solve crimes faster and keep people protected.

“We’ve made 14 arrests over the past 45 days off of Flock cameras,” said Eric Shaughnessy, patrol division commander for the Jacksonville Beach Police.

“They range from stolen license plates to stolen autos, and the rest of them are folks with outstanding warrants,” he stated.

A license plate reader helped officers track down and arrest Fabio Jession Infante Ladino, who is accused of firing a firearm during two separate road rage incidents.

“Just for license plate readers; no facial recognition, the camera reads the tag, runs the tag,” said Shaughnessy to people who are worried about facial recognition features.

Officials say they look to add 16 more stationary cameras. In the plan, they also look to add officer-worn body cameras and mobile license plate readers. Other upgrades on the horizon include: Upgrading computer-aided dispatch (CAD) systems to sync with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. As well as upgrading tasers. They say for now it’s just a plan to help improve Jax Beach, but they still would need to go to the city council to get funding.

