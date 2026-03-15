Historic Springfield to become site of new public arboretum and guided tree walks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Springfield Preservation and Revitalization is launching the Historic Springfield TreeWalks and Springfield Arboretum in Jacksonville.

The initiative will interpret Florida’s environmental heritage through the ecological and architectural history of the city’s oldest neighborhood.

Funding for the project is provided by Florida Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities and The Mosaic Company. The program transforms the Springfield Historic District into a living classroom by combining expert-led tours with the creation of a permanent, publicly accessible arboretum.

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The initiative features four quarterly walking tours, each lasting 90 minutes. These sessions are limited to 30 participants and are designed to prioritize open dialogue between the public and regional experts.

Participants will explore themes ranging from urban biodiversity to climate-responsive architecture.

Several specialists will lead the educational walks throughout the year. Jonathan Colburn, urban forestry manager for the City of Jacksonville, will present on tree health. Other scheduled presenters include Daniel Ashworth, Jr., a senior landscape architecture manager at GAI Consultants; Andrew Gerren, an ethnobotanist and founder of Sacred Herbs & Botanicals; and Michael Montoya, a lecturer at the University of Florida School of Architecture.

In addition to the guided tours, SPAR will install 35 permanent tree identification tags to establish the Springfield Arboretum. The self-guided arboretum will span the neighborhood’s one-square-mile area. According to organizers, the project is the first of its kind in Duval County.

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Each identification tag will provide the tree’s common and scientific names, taxonomic family and region of origin. A QR code on the tags will link to a digital map, community stories and interpretive content. All digital materials will be provided in both English and Spanish.

Michael Haskins, executive director of SPAR, emphasized the relationship between the local environment and the neighborhood’s history. “Springfield’s tree canopy is a critical part of our neighborhood and contributes to the design that defines the historic character of our community,” Haskins said. “This program invites residents to explore and celebrate that connection and to learn how they can protect and enrich it over time.”

All tours are free and open to the public. Residents can register for upcoming walking tours and access the digital arboretum map through the Springfield Preservation and Revitalization website, HERE.

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