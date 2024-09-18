Historic Springfield home in ashes after fire, neighboring historic home charred

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A historic Springfield home burned to the ground and its neighboring house was charred.

The fire started at around 11:30 on Market Street right near East First Street. How it started remains a mystery.

The flames and smoke were so large, it woke up Nolan Jones who lives in an apartment complex down the road.

“It was blazing, I never seen anything like that before in my life,” he said. “I looked out the window and said, ‘Good lord I hope nobody in there.’”

Hours after the fire happened you could still smell the smoke in the air.

Neighbors in the Springfield area told Action News Jax the house was vacant because it was under renovation.

“They were getting ready to fix it up, that’s all new wood right there,” Jones said.

The fire burned part of the home next door and a car. That home had been up for sale for roughly a month.

Action News Jax called the realtor who told Ben Ryan it’s an iconic house in Jacksonville. The realtor said it was built in 1900 and is one of only two Dutch colonials still existing in Springfield. She added the father of the original owners was part of the team who developed the area.

Officials with JFRD said nobody was hurt.

