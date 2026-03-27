Historic St. Augustine building has to come down as it’s a danger to life, property, contractor says

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Only Action News Jax got an up close look at a historic building in St Augustine that may soon be demolished.

Structural issues have left the building compromised.

“The original jail wall’s here and then they’re about 13 inches thick,” Chad Schwaninger of KRB Construction said.

Schwaninger is the contractor for historic 7 Aviles Street in St. Augustine. He gave us an exclusive tour of the dilapidated 1800s era structure’s interior.

“We’re gonna set scaffolding up on the outside and netting and piece by piece brick by brick we’re gonna have to bring it down,” Schwaninger said.

He provided documentation that independent engineer Jude Kostage of Atlantic Engineering came to visit the site on behalf of the city of St. Augustine. Kostage determined that the 1885 era building was in such bad condition that it’s a danger to life and property.

“Jude came in and assessed the building and declared that it was not be able to be saved because the mortar and the brick is gone and it’s falling,” Schwaninger said.

Schwaninger said the building’s owners invested money to preserve the site, but now conditions are causing them to have to demolish it.

They have permission to take down part of the structure, but now need additional approval to demolish more of it, including walls in part of the building that once served as a jail, the back concrete fence, and garage.

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The permission must come from the Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB). Schwaninger said this is a concern for the entire street.

Forgotten Tonic restaurant and bar is across the street from 7 Aviles Street. Once demolition starts on 7 Aviles, there’s going to be temporary road closures and temporary sidewalks, affecting businesses in the areas as people may be prevented from getting by.

Schwaninger took us inside the restaurant, which he also built.

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He said their customers enjoy charcuterie spreads and it’s that foot traffic that is critical to the tavern’s survival.

“It’s very important that, you know, we keep this street open as much as possible, sidewalks, and get as many people into these stores as we can,” Schwaninger said.

Schwaninger said HARB approved the partial demolition of the entire second story and the entire front west section.

The jail walls, garage, and back block walls must be left in tact until another meeting, and then Schwaninger said they will work to get approval to take it to complete dirt.

The City will also come in and do an archaeological dig.

When the building is torn down, Schwaninger plans on repurposing its bricks to build a new, improved, and safe structure.

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