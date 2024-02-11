Local

Hit-and-run crash in Jacksonville leaves 4-year-old dead

By April Davis, News 104.5 WOKV

A 4-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Merrill Road in Jacksonville late Saturday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says about 11:00pm near the Arlington area, a light colored sedan changed lanes and ran into an SUV, forcing the SUV off of Merrill Road near Rogero Road according to witnesses. The SUV crashed into a telephone pole. The light-colored sedan fled the scene and has not reported the crash to JSO. A 4-year-old passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to the hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

Anyone with information about the light-colored sedan is encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS and you may be eligible for a cash reward. The car will likely have damage to the passenger’s side door(s).

