Hit-and-run in Jacksonville escalates to gunfire, experts warn drivers not to chase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hit-and-run crash in Jacksonville escalated into gun violence this week, underscoring warnings from law enforcement that drivers should never chase another vehicle after a collision.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Tuesday night on St. Johns Bluff Road South. Investigators say the victim followed the other driver after the hit-and-run. At some point, shots were fired, and officers later found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police said the man is expected to survive.

Action News Jax spoke with a criminal defense attorney and a former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer, both of whom say they have seen cases like this before and stress that drivers should take precautions at the crash scene but not put themselves in danger.

Criminal Defense Attorney Chris Carson said Florida law clearly outlines what drivers are legally required to do after a crash.

“So anytime there is an accident in the state of Florida, if there is property damage in excess of $50, legally, it is required that the drivers exchange information,” Carson said.

However, when a driver leaves the scene, Carson warned that chasing them can quickly become dangerous.

“When we’re talking about someone leaving the scene, if you can safely secure their information, if you can get their license plate, a general description of either the individual or the vehicle, that’s ideal,” Carson said.

Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer Terrance Hightower said gathering details can be helpful, but safety should always come first.

“The best thing you do is details matter. Get as much information or see as much and remember as much information as you can. If somebody hits your vehicle. Make sure you know the color of the vehicle. If it has tinted windows, if it has rims on it. If there’s a certain color, if there’s a specific sticker that you can see,“ Hightower said.

Hightower added that sharing that information with police as quickly as possible can help officers respond.

“You want to get that to the dispatchers as soon as possible, so they can put that information out for officers in the area close by, can follow up on it and see it and see what’s going on,” Hightower said.

Carson also recommended installing dash cameras, saying they can capture critical evidence without putting drivers at risk.

“And if we’re talking about in the context of a hit run, that can go a long way towards reducing someone’s exposure to risk because it was all captured on camera and you could just go back and look at what’s on film,” Carson said.

Hit-and-run crashes remain a serious issue in Duval County. According to River to Sea TPO data, more than 2,300 hit-and-run crashes were recorded in 2025, including eight fatal crashes.

Police said the suspected shooter later turned himself in.

