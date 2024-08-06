Hola Emprende 2024: Empowering Professionals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The highly anticipated 2nd annual Hola Emprende conference is set to take place on August 21, 2024, from 8 AM to 5 PM at the University of North Florida’s Adam W. Herbert University Center.

Hosted by Marithza Ross, Meteorologist & Traffic Anchor, and organized by the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, this free event will feature a diverse and esteemed lineup of speakers, including representatives from the US Department of Commerce, the City of Jacksonville, and the Northeast Florida Small Business Administration. These experts and additional industry leaders will provide valuable insights and share their experiences, offering practical advice and strategies for professional growth and development.

Participants can expect a full day of engaging presentations, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities. The seminar will cover a wide range of topics relevant to today’s business landscape, including entrepreneurship, innovation, and community engagement.

How to Register

Registration for Hola Emprende is now open and free of charge. To secure your spot, visit the registration page at https://bit.ly/3RbuyPP. Early registration is encouraged, as space is limited.

