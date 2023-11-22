Holiday roads: AAA explains when drivers should leave to avoid holiday traffic

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — This morning, people are waking up and maybe packing the car to head out for Thanksgiving.

AAA predicts that a million Floridians will opt to drive for the holiday this year, and expects Wednesday to be the busiest day on the roads.

But, wherever you are going for Thanksgiving, it’s important that you get to and from your destination safely. With more people sharing the roads, the danger is multiplied for those on the roadside.

AAA wants to remind drivers to slow down and move over for first responders, tow trucks and any driver with a disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

If you haven’t left yet for your holiday travel and want to avoid congestion, experts say you should leave this morning or after 6 p.m. tonight.

Driving safe this Thanksgiving

