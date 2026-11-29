JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the Thanksgiving weekend closes, millions of people are making their way back home, and some visitors passing through Jacksonville are finding busy roads and airports.

Kent Whitlatch and his wife, Phyllis, drove down from Missouri to see what Florida has to offer. They plan to spend two weeks in the state, with Jacksonville at the start of their list.

“We’re just going to travel the entire state,” Whitlatch said. “We’re going to travel down the East Coast, wind up in Key West.”

Whitlatch said the couple ran into heavy traffic crossing the state from Tallahassee.

“It’s busy,” he said.

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The couple is headed to St. Augustine next. They are among the nearly 73 million Americans AAA expects to travel by car during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

As for the rest of their itinerary, Whitlatch said, “We just go with the flow.”

The rush isn’t limited to the roads. More than 15,000 passengers are expected to pass through Jacksonville International Airport on Sunday.

Mike Hendricks, who is visiting from North Carolina, said he noticed the crowds during his trip.

“The Charlotte airport was very busy,” Hendricks said. “It was a lot busier mid-afternoon and then down here.”

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Other travelers told Action News Jax they knew the roads and airlines would be crowded and chose another way to travel to avoid the holiday traffic.

Hendricks, who is enjoying retirement, is taking a break from the rush with a river cruise.

“Today is a busy going-back-home day,” Hendricks said. “And we’ll be away from all that, so that’s good.”

For those hitting the road Sunday, the heaviest traffic is expected between noon and 8 p.m.

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