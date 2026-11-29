ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Friends of The St. Augustine Amphitheatre will host a free, family-friendly Holiday Celebration & Movie Night from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

Admission is free. Organizers suggest a donation of one new, unwrapped toy or five canned goods.

Toys will go to Toys for Tots, and canned goods will go to the St. Johns Food Pantry. Donors will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a kid’s acoustic guitar.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“The Grinch” (2018), rated PG, will screen at 6 p.m.

Free activities include photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, an appearance by The Grinch, face painting, fairy hair stations, holiday crafts with The Collage Party, the St. Johns County Public Library System Bookmobile, a Tonevendor Records mini record fair, snowfall in the Plaza and mini holiday movies on the Front Porch.

The first 300 kids will receive free hot chocolate and popcorn.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Food trucks Amped Up, Bananas Locos and Yamo will be on site, and concessions will be open for purchase.

“The holidays are a wonderful time to bring our community together, celebrate the season and enjoy the connections that make St. Augustine so special,” said Molly Grossholz, president of Friends of The St. Augustine Amphitheatre. “We’re proud to present this community event and help create a welcoming place for families, friends and neighbors to share in the holiday spirit.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Parking is free in The Amp’s Beaver Toyota Premium Parking lot, with additional free parking and shuttles at the R.B. Hunt Soccer Fields satellite lot.

For more details, visit The Amp’s website HERE.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.