JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans at home, starting at 1 p.m. Watch the game on FOX30!
Action Sports Jax’s Postgame Show streams on our platforms and on Action Sports Jax TV, channel 216 on Xfinity, and channel 47.2 on antenna.
QUARTER 2
28-10, JAGUARS
Jaguars’ T.Lawrence scrambles right end for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. C.Little extra point is GOOD.
21-10, JAGUARS
Titans’ J.Slye 39-yard field goal is GOOD.
21-7, JAGUARS
Jaguars’ C.Rodriguez left tackle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. C.Little extra point is GOOD.
14-7, JAGUARS
Jaguars’ W.Milum reported in as eligible. C.Rodriguez up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. C.Little extra point is GOOD,
QUARTER 1
7-7
Jaguars’ W.Milum reported in as eligible. C.Rodriguez left guard for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. C.Little extra point is GOOD.
7-0, TITANS
Titans’ C.Ward scrambles right end for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN. J.Slye extra point is GOOD.
1:00 PM: Kickoff! The Jaguars begin on defense.
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