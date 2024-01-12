HomeGoods to open new store in River City Marketplace

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — HomeGoods, the national retailer offering inspiring home decor at great value, announced the opening of its fifth store in Jacksonville. The doors will open on Thur., Jan. 25 at River City Marketplace, 13221 City Station Dr., Suite 125.

Shoppers can expect the same discounted merchandise including furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, kitchen and dining, bedding, bath, pet accessories, storage, workspace, outdoor, gourmet, wellness, and more.

“Our amazing values, brand names, and vast assortment make HomeGoods an exciting destination for shoppers,” John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods said in a statement. “With a large variety of merchandise from around the world, customers will always find thrilling values in our treasure hunt shopping experience. We are happy to provide Jacksonville (River City), FL with a new HomeGoods.”

HomeGoods also said that its new business in River City Marketplace will fill approximately 65 full- and part-time positions.

In celebration of the new location, HomeGoods will donate $10,000 to Family Promise of Jacksonville. The non-profit provides intensive, holistic case management for families with children experiencing homelessness.

The grand opening will be on Jan. 25 from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

