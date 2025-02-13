Homes, vehicles destroyed in Brantley County, Ga. brush fire

WAYNESVILLE, Ga. — A brush fire destroyed three homes, six vehicles, and seven sheds Wednesday. The fire was contained on just over 8 acres before quickly spreading in the areas of Harrington, Tyson and Couper roads closing roads for several hours, according to a Nahunta Fire and Rescue Facebook post.

Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze including Waynesville, Nahunta, Hortense, Hoboken, Calvary and Glynn County. Georgia Forestry, Brantley Sheriff’s Office, Brantley Schools Police Department, Brantley EMS, OREMC, Red Cross and Brantley E911, also responded.

0 of 4 Brantley County brush fire Crews from seven departments battled a brush fire Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Waynesville, Ga. Homes, vehicles, and sheds were destroyed. (Nahunta Fire and Rescue) Brantley County brush fire Crews from seven departments battled a brush fire Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Waynesville, Ga. Homes, vehicles, and sheds were destroyed. (Nahunta Fire and Rescue) Brantley County brush fire Crews from seven departments battled a brush fire Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Waynesville, Ga. Homes, vehicles, and sheds were destroyed. (Nahunta Fire and Rescue) Brantley County brush fire Crews from seven departments battled a brush fire Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Waynesville, Ga. Homes, vehicles, and sheds were destroyed. (Nahunta Fire and Rescue)

