‘Honor of a lifetime’: Jacksonville Jewish community celebrates Rabbi with new Torah scroll 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Members of the Jacksonville Jewish community gathered Sunday afternoon to honor Rabbi Yaakov Fisch with one of Judaism’s most sacred gifts: a newly written Sefer Torah.

Hundreds of families and congregants from Etz Chaim Synagogue took part in a procession through the streets of Mandarin, celebrating the completion of the handwritten Torah scroll -- a painstaking process that took 18 months to complete.

The scroll was commissioned in honor of Rabbi Fisch’s decades of leadership, service, and support of the Jewish community, both locally and around the world.

Writing a Sefer Torah is considered the final and one of the most demanding of the 613 mitzvot [good deeds] in the Torah. Each scroll must be written letter by letter and word by word by a trained scribe, totaling 304,805 letters.

In a message shared with the community, Rabbi Fisch reflected on the significance of the moment, calling it “an honor of a lifetime.”

“At a time when handwritten books are nearly non-existent, the Sefer Torah represents something central to who we are as a people,” Rabbi Fisch wrote. “The notion of a kehilah - a community - collaborating for such a sacred cause represents the very best in Judaism.”

The Torah scroll will be used during weekly Shabbat services and holidays, continuing a tradition Rabbi Fisch said connects generations.

