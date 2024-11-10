Honoring America’s veterans: A rundown of Veteran’s Day events

Jacksonville, Fla. — Veterans Day is a chance to honor those who have served in the military and risked their lives to protect our daily freedoms. In a military town like Jacksonville, it holds even more importance.

“We’ve got Mayport, NAS Jax, and also Georgia, and I think we support them very well,” said June Guinn.

That support will be evident with events planned all across Northeast Florida.

At Anastasia Baptist Church in St. Augustine, St. Johns County Sheriff and Desert Storm veteran Rob Hardwick will speak at a ceremony, which starts at 11 a.m.

At the same time in Fernandina Beach, a Veteran’s Day parade will start at Central Park and travel down Ash Street.

Meanwhile, in Jacksonville, the annual Veteran’s Day parade will wind through downtown starting at 11 a.m.

Ronald Marshall is an Army veteran who served three years in Vietnam. He said he was coming to the parade to show his support.

“They saved everybody and they deserve all the honor that people wanna give them,” Marshall said.

With plenty of ways to honor our troops across Northeast Florida come Veterans Day, folks Action News Jax talked to Sunday morning said there’s ultimately no greater calling.

“What higher calling could there be? I mean, I just admire them so much,” Guinn said.

“Don’t forget us. We’re there for them and they were there for us,” Marshall pleaded.

