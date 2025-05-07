‘Hope in sadness’: The Bethel Church in Jacksonville announces the death of Lady Estelle McKissick

Jacksonville has lost a noted educator and community leader.

The family of Lady Estelle McKissick of The Bethel Church in Jacksonville announced her death on Wednesday in a social media post.

A post on The Bethel Church’s Facebook page read in part:

“There is solace in walking with an all-powerful God that can carry you through the hardest moments in life. It is for this reason that we have hope in sadness as we share the news of the passing of our beloved Mother, Lady Estelle McKissick. As a passionate educator and lover of The Bethel Church, we know that her earthly presence was impactful and leaves a great legacy.”

Her son, Bethel Church Bishop Rudolph McKissick Jr., said his mom would be “Forever my first love,” in an Instagram post:

Estelle McKissick worked for Duval County Public Schools for 41 years as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal.

She retired for one year and then was convinced to come back and teach for nine more years.

After that, Estelle McKissick opened the Bethel Enhancing Students Totally, or BEST, Saturday School to help kids improve their academics.

JaxParks created a video about Estelle McKissick 10 years ago.

“I do things because I’m a doing person,” she said in the video. “Not for accolades or anything of that sort. I feel an obligation to help others in any way I can. I chose to help others.”

Estelle McKissick would have turned 97 in July.

Bethel Church said the arrangements for Estelle McKissick’s funeral services are pending and will be announced in the coming days. The church said expressions of sympathy can be sent by mail to:

The McKissick Family

c/o The Bethel Church

215 Bethel Baptist Street

Jacksonville, FL 32202

Or via email to: Email: mwalker@thebethelexperience.com

