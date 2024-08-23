Local leaders pitch temporary traffic solution as neighbors off Wells Creek Pkwy. await traffic light

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors off Wells Creek Parkway are eagerly awaiting a new traffic light to ease congestion and improve safety at the road’s intersection with Philips Highway, but new challenges are calling for creative solutions.

Neighbors got a rundown of the new plan Thursday.

Tish Goodwin dreads her commute out of her neighborhood on Wells Creek Parkway, which can be delayed by fifteen or more minutes due to traffic backups at the Philips Highway intersection.

But the delays are only part of her worries.

“I’ve seen car accidents. It’s frightening,” said Goodwin.

Last December, the city green-lit $1.5 million for a new traffic light at the intersection, but it could be as late as next March before the installation occurs.

In the meantime, an additional $25,000 was secured to help pay for off-duty officers to direct traffic during the school year.

But now, as school kicks back into gear, that money is running on empty.

“It seems like you guys are working on things that are going to cost us,” one neighbor said during a community meeting on the intersection issues Thursday night.

The off-duty officer funding was a contentious topic during the meeting, with neighbors expressing concerns about potential HOA assessments to help pay for the traffic help.

Councilmember Raul Arias (R-District 11) announced to neighbors he plans to secure an additional $10,000 to help pay for the off-duty officers.

Arias said that money, combined with $8,500 from the HOA and an additional $8,500 coming directly from Mayor Donna Deegan’s administration, should allow neighbors to cruise through winter break.

And if all goes well, hopefully through the installation of the traffic light.

“We went back to the administration. We had more conversations. The mayor’s team, like I said, they found $8,500 and we found another $10,000 through council to make it happen, so that way there are no assessments added,” said Arias.

For Goodwin, it serves as a reassuring bright spot, but she’s still looking forward to the traffic light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’re hoping for sooner than March. We’re hoping for December for Christmas. So, we’ll see,” said Goodwin.

Arias still needs to secure council approval for the allocation of the $10,000 for off-duty officers he announced Thursday night.

But he reassured neighbors, so long as the HOA puts up its share of the price tag, it should get the green light from council.

