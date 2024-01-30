Horse doing well after Orange Park and St. Johns County firefighters go above and beyond in rescue

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — It was a dangerous moment for one horse in Clay County on Monday, but firefighters were able to successfully rescue the gentle giant.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Earlier in the day, “Champ,” a female horse, was reported to be too weak to stand on her own. Some pictures showed what appeared to be the animal lying on the ground of a shopping plaza.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Using a hoist, the Orange Park and St. Johns County Fire Departments worked together to get the horse up and loaded into her trailer for transport.

Raising the hoist Firefighters work together to raise a hoist during a horse rescue in Orange Park on Monday. (Orange Park Fire Department)

“Her owner took her directly to his stable where the vet was standing by,” Orange Park FD said in a social media post.

And the hard work of both fire departments paid off.

“I am happy to report that ‘Champ’ is doing well, is up and walking and eating,” Orange Park FD said.

Champ was treated for minor abrasions and cuts.

“Witnessing the firefighters’ compassion and determination as they worked together was nothing short of inspiring,” the fire department said. “Our firefighters go above and beyond to keep our community safe, even when faced with unique challenges.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Here’s to Champ’s full recovery and a big thank you to the first responders involved in her rescue.

Horse rescue in Orange Park It took the teamwork of Orange Park and St. Johns County firefighters to help a horse back up to receive medical attention. (Orange Park Fire Department)

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.