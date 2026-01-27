How cold did it get? Here are early Tuesday’s ‘lowest lows’ for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The cold is sticking around this week for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, bringing some very low temperatures for our area.
The First Alert Weather Team uses the First Alert Neighborhood Weather Stations to measure temperatures across our area.
Here are some of the “lowest low” temperatures recorded by Tempest weather devices, county-by-county:
Duval County:
County Road 217: 22 degrees
Baldwin: 24 degrees
Little Filly Court: 24 degrees
Garden Street: 25 degrees
Trail Ridge Court: 25 degrees
Diamond Ranch Drive: 25 degrees
Paddington Way: 25 degrees
St. Johns County:
Eagle Pass Drive: 27 degrees
Beechnut Circle: 27 degrees
Lauriston Drive: 28 degrees
Flores Way: 28 degrees
Shell Ridge Lane: 28 degrees
Daniel Park Circle: 28 degrees
Sunshine Bass Court: 28 degrees
Nassau County:
County Road 121: 23 degrees
Sauls Road: 23 degrees
Imperial Court: 24 degrees
Sandy Ford Road: 24 degrees
Trophy Trail: 25 degrees
Cardinal Lane: 25 degrees
Camp Carrington: 25 degrees
Clay County:
Treeland Avenue: 25 degrees
Old Wagon Court: 25 degrees
Short Horn Road: 25 degrees
Eagle Landing Parkway: 25 degrees
State Road 21: 26 degrees
Surrey Glen Road: 26 degrees
Glynn County:
Bear Island, 23 degrees
Longview Lane, 24 degrees
Harry Driggers Boulevard, 25 degrees
Old Jesup Road, 25 degrees
Satilla Sands Drive, 25 degrees
Cindy Trail, 25 degrees
Jada Lane, 25 degrees
