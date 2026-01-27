How cold did it get? Here are early Tuesday’s ‘lowest lows’ for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The cold is sticking around this week for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, bringing some very low temperatures for our area.

The First Alert Weather Team uses the First Alert Neighborhood Weather Stations to measure temperatures across our area.

Here are some of the “lowest low” temperatures recorded by Tempest weather devices, county-by-county:

Duval County:

County Road 217: 22 degrees

Baldwin: 24 degrees

Little Filly Court: 24 degrees

Garden Street: 25 degrees

Trail Ridge Court: 25 degrees

Diamond Ranch Drive: 25 degrees

Paddington Way: 25 degrees

Duval low temperatures, early Tuesday 1/27/26 Duval low temperatures, early Tuesday 1/27/26

St. Johns County:

Eagle Pass Drive: 27 degrees

Beechnut Circle: 27 degrees

Lauriston Drive: 28 degrees

Flores Way: 28 degrees

Shell Ridge Lane: 28 degrees

Daniel Park Circle: 28 degrees

Sunshine Bass Court: 28 degrees

St. Johns low temperatures, early Tuesday 1/27/26 St. Johns low temperatures, early Tuesday 1/27/26

Nassau County:

County Road 121: 23 degrees

Sauls Road: 23 degrees

Imperial Court: 24 degrees

Sandy Ford Road: 24 degrees

Trophy Trail: 25 degrees

Cardinal Lane: 25 degrees

Camp Carrington: 25 degrees

Nassau low temperatures, early Tuesday 1/27/26 Nassau low temperatures, early Tuesday 1/27/26

Clay County:

Treeland Avenue: 25 degrees

Old Wagon Court: 25 degrees

Short Horn Road: 25 degrees

Eagle Landing Parkway: 25 degrees

State Road 21: 26 degrees

Surrey Glen Road: 26 degrees

Clay low temperatures, early Tuesday 1/27/26 Clay low temperatures, early Tuesday 1/27/26

Glynn County:

Bear Island, 23 degrees

Longview Lane, 24 degrees

Harry Driggers Boulevard, 25 degrees

Old Jesup Road, 25 degrees

Satilla Sands Drive, 25 degrees

Cindy Trail, 25 degrees

Jada Lane, 25 degrees

Glynn low temperatures, early Tuesday 1/27/26 Glynn low temperatures, early Tuesday 1/27/26

