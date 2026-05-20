How to help Saving Missing Animals Response Team

On Tuesday, the Saving Missing Animals Response Team (S.M.A.R.T.) took in 51 additional dogs, bringing the total number under its care to 67 animals from a single residence. This significant intake has dramatically increased the organization’s immediate need for food, supplies and veterinary care.

The small, volunteer-run S.M.A.R.T. team is working nonstop to ensure every dog receives safe, stabilized and treated care. The sudden influx of animals means the organization’s resource needs have quadrupled overnight.

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The medical care required for the dogs includes spay/neuter surgeries, vaccines, heartworm testing and monthly preventatives. All of the animals have been treated for parasites and some needed emergency care with intravenous fluids and several days of treatment.The East Coast Animal Hospital provided assistance and S.M.A.R.T. expressed gratitude for their support. The organization also thanked fosters and volunteers for their assistance in the response.The incident is part of an active, ongoing investigation. S.M.A.R.T. is not involved in the investigative process and cannot comment on the criminal aspect of the case.The City of Palm Coast Animal Control, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Department are involved in the case.

S.M.A.R.T. is asking for immediate help through donations, sharing information or sending supplies.

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